Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507 recently gave out three awards: Elk of the Year to Bob Losli, Volunteer of the Year to Trudi Seadorf, and Citizen of the Year to Maui Meyer.
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Kitemare' at the Waterfront
- Gorge Local — In Business: Convenience is key at Center Market
- Deaths and services, May 26, 2021 edition
- Obituary: Monte Hull
- Deaths and services, June 2, 2021 edition
- Obituary: Venita Shaw
- County, city join in ‘affordable’ development
- Outbreak grows at Goldendale High School
- Gorge News In Brief
- SDS Lumber partners with international advisory firm ahead of sale
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Community Cleanup a success
- Dufur steals its way to finish among 2A/1A elite baseball teams
- Season's Bests in track & field
- Candidates in Klickitat County file for Aug. 3 primary
- Super Manager, please apply
- Travel Oregon makes local grants
- School Notes, June 2, 2021 edition
- Comments welcome on Heights’ future
Commented