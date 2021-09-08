1921 — 100 years ago
For the 500th time, Mark Weygandt, well known premier of Mount Hood guides, scaled the mountain on the north side on Labor Day, and thus sets his record at a figure that will be hard to beat. During the last 20 years, he has managed to spare some time every season from his Upper Valley ranch and has, up to date, safely guided more than 2,000 persons to the summit of the mountain. This season has been one of his best as a guide, for his ropes have held more than 225 persons and there will be several more ascents before his season closes. — Hood River News
William S. U’Ren of Portland, speaking Wednesday at a picnic held by the Pomona Grange at the Mill Creek hall, gave voice to the belief that the present method of selecting the state legislature is obsolete. He said each class of workers should elect members of the lower house in proportion to its strength in the state and expressed the opinion that the state senate should be abolished in its entirety. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Hood River may be the recipient of defense work subcontracts in the near future, according to R.V. Turner, engineer of the federal reserve bank system. “I am not making any promises and I have nothing definite to offer,” he said Tuesday before a meeting of Hood River machine shop owners at the Apple Blossom Café, “but Hood River may be in line for certain types of national defense work in the future.” Following an inspection of local plants, Turner declared that the equipment in Hood River County is adequate for slow-moving production. — Hood River News
With approximately 55 workers in attendance, the Salvation Army’s campaign for funds got off to an auspicious start at the annual “kickoff” breakfast staged at Hotel Dalles this morning. “Have a Heart” was the keynote, as the various team colonels reported that their personnels were complete and ready to begin house-to-house canvas. A general plea for a full quota of $3,000 was sounded.— The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
All county high schools showed strong enrollment increases over 1960 on the first day of school here last Tuesday, though elementary attendance held fairly close to last year’s level. First day figures from both school district show 3,217 kids on the first day. That’s a combined district increase of 105 students over 1960. Hood River High jumped to a 300-student enrollment for the first time since Wy’east was built 10 years ago. Wy’east also jumped from 507 on opening day last year to 537 last Tuesday. Cascade Locks High went from 60 students last year to 73 on opening day this time. — Hood River News
Four contracts to be awarded within the next nine months for the John Day Dam project are in the $5-10 million class, the Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers reported this week. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Some 44 streetlights in the city will go off this week, city council members decided Tuesday. On top of that, the council is studying the lighting situation at Tsuruta Courts in light of negative comments voiced by the public. If no alternative to the current fund pinch is found soon, the council may order those lights doused as early as Sept. 23. A week ago, the city’s personnel and finance committee decided on 44 streetlights that could be turned off in an effort to save money for the replacement of the incandescent lights with the new sodium vapor lights. — Hood River News
Nets with more than 1,000 pounds of fish were seized by Oregon State Patrol game officers Sunday morning near Celilo and two Yakima men were cited for illegal possession of fish in a closed season. Game Officer Fred Patton said the fish were about a 50-50 mix of salmon and steelhead. Tuesday’s seizure was only the latest in the last few days. In excess of 1,500 fish were taken when nets were seized in the Koberg Beach area near Hood River on Monday and several persons were cited. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
While Wishram will soon become a scheduled stop on Amtrak’s new Portland-Spokane route, Burlington Northern las week announced it was ending its switching operations at the 500-resident town overlooking the Columbia River, some 30 miles east of Bingen. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
When unknown terrorists staged an unprecedented attack on the East Coast early Tuesday morning, it sent shockwaves roiling across the country. “I think all of us are in a total state of shock and disbelief, this is an incredible tragedy,” said U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, who was at a press conference on the capital grounds in Washington, D.C., when tragedy struck only blocks away. “We were just starting to see the smoke from the Pentagon and the next thing I knew, we looked up and saw a commercial airliner bank over the capital and then natural security officials told us to seek cover,” Walden said. “I don’t think I’ve ever sensed that level of fear before.” — Hood River News
The Heifer project at United Church of Christ Congregational Church will wind up this Saturday. The emphasis this year has been on donkeys and the project has raised enough to send at least one and maybe two donkeys to a village somewhere in Africa, Rev. Karl Vercouteren, the UCC pastor said. — The Dalles Chronicle
On Sept. 8, 2001, the Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery will formally celebrate its 100-year anniversary. The hatchery staff and the Centennial Committee invites the public to be a guest at the ceremony. The event will include all day educational activities, formal ceremony beginning at 10:30, viewing of adult Tule fall Chinook salmon, hatchery tours, tribal cultural demonstration, Migration Golf miniature course, storytelling and more. — White Salmon Enterprise
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.