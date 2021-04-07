Yesteryears
1921 — 100 years ago
This is Clean-Up Week, for so it has been ordained by Mayor Scobee and the various committees that are striving to make Hood River a city beautiful. In view of the heavy tourist travel which is bound to be a feature of activity here this summer, the mayor asks all residents to devote a little attention to their homes and lots, with the object of clearing away all refuse that tends to unsightliness. — Hood River News
Delegations from Maupin and Wapinitia Plains Commercial clubs, together with representatives from the forestry department and cattlemen’s association met at The Dalles at 2 o’clock Thursday with the county court to urge the immediate cooperation of Wasco county with the forestry department in completing the Mt. Hood Loop spur to Wapinitia to connect the market rod on the east and the forestry boundary on the west. This spur will then link up central Oregon with the Mt. Hood Loop highway, and form the eastern gateway to the scenic skyline boulevard that will start at Mt. Hood and go down the mountain divide to Crater lake. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
A unique electrical and hail storm, the likes of which is not recalled even by the oldest old-timer of the Hood River area, swept suddenly in from the west at around six o’clock Friday evening of last week and when the storm had swept over this city in a northeasterly direction, less than 30 minutes after it arrived, it gave many residents of town and opportunity to check the damage to neon sighs, street lamps, greenhouses and cars. Damage to many paper-covered roofs did not show up until Saturday morning, when there was a general demand for roofing paper and patching materials. — Hood River News
A simple arrangement of white china and old silver entered by the Dufur Methodist church Women’s society was chosen by the more than 1,000 persons attending, as the first prize winner in Saturday’s table setting contest, sponsored by the local branch of Bundles for Britain. The second award was captured by the Moro Women’s Study group, which set a table in the style of 1890. The exhibit took place in the Vogt building on Washington street. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
While discussing budget items under maintenance, District Three board members wondered if it wasn’t time to repaint the window casements on the Hood River High building. When they were last painted? A check of the dulled, but still firm surface, brought a guess from most of “about 10 years old.” A check with Maintenance Supervisor Glen McConn reveals that the paint job is as old as Hood River High itself, built in 1927! Original hand-mixed paints, with 18 pounds of lead per gallon, were used, he says. — Hood River News
A new air compressor that will permit quick servicing of scuba diving tanks for the Wasco County Sheriff’s Reserve during a water search is expected to be ready for service next week. The Reserve grossed more than $1,000 on its recent public showing of the movie, “The Silent World,” and plans to test the newly purchased equipment next week. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
The first practical typewriter as developed in the United States in 1867. When it replaced handwritten notes in newspaper newsrooms, it revolutionized the process reporters used to handle their story. That was the last innovation in the newsroom. Until now. Starting with this week’s issue of the Hood River News, a new computerized system has become a critical link in the production process. It brought smiles to the faces of the printing and production departments of the News. Now, gradually, the industry is seeing a change away from the typewriter. Maybe you’ve noticed it on “Lou Grant.” — Hood River News
Glenwood School had a reunion of sorts Monday when its students resumed classes in temporary quarters on the school campus. When a Dec. 4 fire destroyed the Glenwood gym, office, and cafeteria, classes were scattered around the valley to offices, a church, a private residence and as far away as Trout Lake School.
But thanks to temporary classrooms the school district has leased with state emergency funds, everyone was able to gather together on campus. — White Salmon Enterprise
Activities begin Friday at Celilo in the annual pow-wow and salmon feed held to give thanks for the return of salmon and the provision of other foods. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2001 — 20 years ago
The City of Hood River is seeking public comment about adding fluoride to its water system. That issue will be discussed in a town hall meeting April 23 in the municipal courthouse. Council Member Charles Haynie put the suggestion on the table in Monday’s city council meeting. Haynie said he believes the municipality’s money would be well spent on the project because of its positive contribution to public health. — Hood River News
Washington Department of Natural Resources officials agreed to extend the lease allowing the Husum post office to remain in its current location. State Sen. Jim Honeyford sent a letter to Commissioner of Public Lands Doug Sutherland on March 28 in an effort to get lease negotiations concerning the post office on track Following the decision be DNR to enter into negotiations, Honeyford said he is “pleased that DNR recognizes what an important community service the Husum post office provides,” said the Sunnyside Republican. — White Salmon Enterprise
Homeless Wasco County canines are one step further from euthanasia thanks to a new proposal that allows for the release and transfer of animals to adoption organizations.
“There is a big push nationally for animal welfare. In order to keep up with the times we’d like to be prepared to work with welfare and rescue organizations to find homes for these animals,” said Brad Heinige, Wasco County’s animal control officer. — The Dalles Chronicle
