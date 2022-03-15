52nd District — Hood River and portions of Clackamas, Multnomah, and Wasco counties.
Republican primary
James Born-R
James Born is a resident of Welches, Ore., located in Clackamas County and is currently employed as a clinical psychologist. He has also worked as a clinical psychologist in Missouri, Oklahoma and California.
Born holds a master’s degree in counseling, a master’s degree in clinical psychology and a doctorate in clinical psychology from George Fox University. He also attended Oriel College Oxford, England, British Education System and the Holy Land Institute Jerusalem/Israel, Graduate Certificate of Study.
His prior governmental experience includes Washington State School for the Deaf, trustee; Boisfort School District 234, school board member; Clackamas County Precinct Committee Person and Central Washington State College, bachelor’s of education.
Jeff Helfrich-R
Jeff Helfrich is a resident of Hood River currently working as Hood Tech Corp Aero Manager.
Helfrich’s occupational background includes farmhand/farmer; U.S. Air Force, security police law enforcement canine handler (Airman and Sergeant); Portland Police Bureau, officer, mounted patrol Officer and Sergeant; City of Cascade Locks, budget committee member; City of Cascade Locks, Charter Review Committee, member; City of Cascade Locks, Comprehensive Plan Review, member; City of Cascade Locks, Planning commissioner and vice chair; City of Cascade Locks, Public Safety Task Force Committee, member; Joint (City of Cascade Locks/Port of Cascade Locks) Work Group on Economic Development, member; City of Cascade Locks, city councilor; Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD), Board of Directors representing cities of Hood River County; Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputy sheriff; State Representative for House District 52; and Hood River County Transportation District Board member
His educational background includes Military Working Dog/Explosive Handler Training, certificate, explosive detection; Oregon Public Safety Academy, Basic Academy, certificate, community policing; U.S. Air Force Security Police Academy, certificate, law enforcement; Portland Police Bureau, Advanced Academy, certificate, community policing; Portland Police Bureau, Sergeants Academy, certificate, supervisory, management, community policing.
Britt Storkson-R
Britt Storkson is a resident of The Dalles currently working as a computer controls developer and consultant. His occupational background includes work at Home Depot and Google Data Center in The Dalles.
Storkson holds a bachelor’s degree in horticulture, park management from Cal Poly University and an associates degree, general, from Chaffey College.
Democrat Primary
Darcy Long-D,
Darcy Long is a resident of The Dalles, currently working as an investment advisor.
She has more than 10 years of experience in financial services; small business owner; assistant director of a children’s mental health program; early childhood/parent education coordinator; and established/supervised a 24/7 winter weather shelter for homeless community members.
She studied political science/international studies at Willamette University.
Her prior governmental experience includes councilor, City of The Dalles; Chair, Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency; City of The Dalles Traffic Safety & Sister Cities committees; past vice-chair, Quality-Life Intergovernmental Agency; member, The Dalles Community Outreach Team; and community member appointed to the Yamhill County Commission on Children & Families, serving as Chair for several subcommittees, including oversight and accountability.
