Noah Preston of The Dalles won the fourth annual Rocket Run last week.
Some 60 runners registered for the Fourth of July morning fun run which began at Lewis & Clark Festival Park in downtown The Dalles and continued along the Columbia Riverfront Trail. Preston, who will be a freshman this fall at The Dalles High, won the 5-kilometer race in 21 minutes, 39.5 seconds. Trey Hodges was second in 22:35 and Travis Dray third in 22:43.
Kris Stilton was the top female finisher in 25:38.
There were three race lengths: One mile; 3 kilometer; and 5 kilometer. The one-mile race came down to the Ellis family challenge, as Beckett Ellis won in 11:07 followed by Julian Ellis in 11:09. Rose Miller was the top female finisher in 12:14. The 3 kilometer race had a similar family result; it was won by Kestley Hodges in 17:04 while Tenley Hodges was second in 18:54.
Race organizer and The Dalles High cross country Coach Jill Pearson said proceeds from the run will support the school’s team.
