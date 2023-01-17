The Columbia High Bruins had a rough time last week on the hardwood floor as they dropped two straight WIAA Class 1A Trico League boys basketball games.

The Bruins (1-3 league, 5-3 overall) lost 54-42 to the Stevenson High Bulldogs (1-3 league, 8-3 overall) Jan. 10 at Stevenson High School, followed by a 54-38 home loss to the La Center High Wildcats (3-1 league, 6-8 overall) Jan. 13 at Columbia High School in White Salmon.