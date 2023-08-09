Six athletes represented Special Olympics Hood River/Columbia Gorge at the Special Olympics Oregon Summer Regional Games Bocce competition at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro on July 30.

Dawson Beneventi, Bill Dockham, Lydia Delay, Tim Smith, Mariah Langer, and Unified partner Jayne Mederios joined more than 100 competitors from across northwest Oregon to compete for medals. At the end of the day the doubles team of Delay and Smith earned fourth place ribbons. The doubles team of Beneventi and Dockham won a bronze medal. The unified team of Langer and Mederios claimed the gold. Competition took place simultaneously on 14 bocce courts spread out in the main field in front of the grandstands.

Dawson.jpeg

Dawson Beneventi takes aim during a throw. Beneventi was a doubles partner with Bill Dockham.
Bill.jpeg

Bill Dockham represents Hood River/Columbia Gorge Special Olympics team at the Summer Regional Bocce competition in Hillsboro.
image1.jpeg

Above, Mariah Langer watches closely during a toss in the regional competition.

