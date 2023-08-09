Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six athletes represented Special Olympics Hood River/Columbia Gorge at the Special Olympics Oregon Summer Regional Games Bocce competition at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro on July 30.
Dawson Beneventi, Bill Dockham, Lydia Delay, Tim Smith, Mariah Langer, and Unified partner Jayne Mederios joined more than 100 competitors from across northwest Oregon to compete for medals. At the end of the day the doubles team of Delay and Smith earned fourth place ribbons. The doubles team of Beneventi and Dockham won a bronze medal. The unified team of Langer and Mederios claimed the gold. Competition took place simultaneously on 14 bocce courts spread out in the main field in front of the grandstands.
Coaches kept busy shuffling their teams to the right court at the right time while volunteers ran scores from the courts to the scoring table where they were tabulated. Special Olympics Oregon officials and volunteers kept the round-robin style competition running smoothly. The teams were coached by Brian McCavitt and Chris Donnermeyer.
The coaches would like to encourage anyone who enjoy a variety of sports to consider volunteering with our local Special Olympics program by contacting our Local Program Coordinator, Naomi Grimsley at 541-980-3823 or email hoodriver@soor.org.
