The new era of Class 1A six-man football, sanctioned by the OSAA for the first time, plus a new field for South Wasco County, equaled a successful start Sept. 1, when the Redsides won 33-0 over the Harper Charter Hornets in Maupin.

For the Redsides and Coach Mike Wain were playing the first time on their new football field at a newly refurbished sports complex.