The new era of Class 1A six-man football, sanctioned by the OSAA for the first time, plus a new field for South Wasco County, equaled a successful start Sept. 1, when the Redsides won 33-0 over the Harper Charter Hornets in Maupin.
For the Redsides and Coach Mike Wain were playing the first time on their new football field at a newly refurbished sports complex.
“We started out a little slow, but we came back in the second half and made some adjustments and then we were able to pull away by large margin at the end of the game, so it was a very good game,” Wain said.
The Redsides led 13-0 at halftime. Redside senior quarterback Ian Ongers led the offense, going 16-for-25 passing for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back James Best led the Redsides in rushing with six carries for 67 yards. Junior Joey Holloway led the Redside defense with his five and a half tackles and one interception. Holloway was also effective on offense with six receptions for 74 yards.
Harper has nine freshmen on its 14-player roster. The level of competition increases four South Wasco the next time it takes the field. Following a bye this week, the Redsides play their next game Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. against the Prairie City/Burnt River High Panthers (1-0) at Prairie City High School. The Panthers won 64-2 over Dayville/Monument in their opener Sept. 2 and are considered one of the top teams in the six-man Special District 1.
“It’s going to be a good game against Prairie City and we have 10 days to prepare for it so we’ll see how it all shakes out,” Wain said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.