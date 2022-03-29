Ana Popchock , a senior at Western Oregon University who prepped at South Wasco High, set a personal best in the triple jump Saturday in Salem.
Popchock won the event at the Willamette Invitational, where she bounded 37 feet, 6.75 inches. That was more than four inches better than her previous best, which she set last month at the GNAC indoor championship meet in Spokane.
Popchock also finished second at Willamette in the 100-meter high hurdles in 15.31 seconds. She is the Western Oregon school record holder in the indoor 60-meter hurdles (8.83 seconds).
