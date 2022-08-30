After a number of changes from a year ago, The Dalles High Riverhawk football players have an optimistic outlook, which they hope will help turn things around during the 2022 season.

The most significant addition to the team when they started practice Aug. 15 were the 46 players on the roster who were greeted by new head Coach Marc Schilling. As defensive coordinator for the Estacada High Rangers the past six years, Schilling guided a defense that allowed an average of 16.1 points per game in 2021. Estacada had an 11-1 record, was ranked No. 3 and reached the OSAA Class 4A semifinals a year ago.