After a number of changes from a year ago, The Dalles High Riverhawk football players have an optimistic outlook, which they hope will help turn things around during the 2022 season.
The most significant addition to the team when they started practice Aug. 15 were the 46 players on the roster who were greeted by new head Coach Marc Schilling. As defensive coordinator for the Estacada High Rangers the past six years, Schilling guided a defense that allowed an average of 16.1 points per game in 2021. Estacada had an 11-1 record, was ranked No. 3 and reached the OSAA Class 4A semifinals a year ago.
“I’m very excited, because this is one of those opportunities that I’ve been looking for for a while, and in a good community like this, I felt like I could come here and insert myself and help out,” said Schilling, 48, whose assistant coaches include Chris Robertson, Shawn Manciu, Shea Macnab, Lamont Crichton-Tunai, JR Frakes and Kauonejohn Sefo. “All the kids are excited about the season and having 46 players is a great increase over what we had last year (35 players).”
Schilling, who is the third head coach in four years at The Dalles, has a proven defensive philosophy that should greatly benefit the Riverhawks, who allowed an average of 51 points per game last year. The Dalles had a 2-6 overall record in the Class 5A Special District 1.
“I’m really excited about our youth teams and I’m trying to help streamline the program from top to bottom, K-12, with one vision, one idea and one concept of teaching things the right way so that we can build this thing back to where it should be,” said Schilling. “We should be a dominant team in our league and that’s the way I see it. We have a strong eighth-grade group, so we have good youth movement coming up. We also have some really great, strong upperclassmen in Riley Brock, Evan Baldy, Andre Niko and Manatu Crichton-Tunai.”
The Dalles is dropping an enrollment classification, from Class 5A to 4A, and competing against schools closer to its size. The Dalles had a 7-5 record and reached the state playoff semifinals the last time it was in Class 4A in 2019.
The Dalles is now in Special District 5 with Baker, Crook County, La Grande, Madras and Pendleton. The Dalles played in a jamboree Aug. 26 at Putnam High in Milwaukie in preparation for the regular season. The Dalles opens its nine-game schedule at home Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in a non-league contest versus the Parkrose High Broncos at the Wahtonka campus. The game will be broadcast by Al Wynn on radio station KODL 99.1 FM beginning with a 6:30 p.m. pregame show.
The Dalles won, 49-20, over the Broncos at Parkrose High School in Portland on Oct. 23, 2021. That was one of two road victories for the Riverhawks, as they also won 76-44 over La Salle Prep.
On Sept. 9, the Riverhawks play their first road game in a non-league Gorge rivalry match-up versus the Hood River Valley High Eagles at 7 p.m. in Hood River. The Eagles won 54-6 in last year’s area rivalry contest. The Dalles opens its five-game SD5 schedule Sept. 30 with a 7 p.m. home game against the Crook County High Cowboys.
The Dalles will have a new quarterback this year, as senior Josh Taylor will lead the shotgun triple option offense along with backup sophomore quarterback Emerson Traub. Taylor transferred to The Dalles from Dufur High School.
“Adding Josh is going to help us a lot without a doubt,” said Schilling. “Any time you can add an experienced player like Josh is just great and having a transfer like him that has some experience is a real bonus.”
The Riverhawks have a number of returning varsity players who will help provide leadership with seniors Marquies Sagapolutele, Brock, Crichton-Tunai, Baldy, Joe Codding, Lizandro Garcia, Christian Villegas and Mynoah Laulualo. Logan Parsons, Baldy and Codding, a center, will anchor the offensive line.
“Riley is a really great athlete who can play any position for us, and he did a heck of a job last year as the quarterback,” said Schilling. “Riley has a great set of hands and he’s a good physical receiver and it’s real easy for him to make the transition. He’s excited about being outside and moving around as either a wideout or at tight end.”
The Riverhawks will rely on a ground game powered by running backs Crichton-Tunai and Niko. Receivers who will help lead The Dalles offensively will be junior tight end William Lee and tight end Sagapolutele.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.