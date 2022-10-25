TD FB22 FILE.jpg

The Dalles football head coach Marc Schilling talks to his team during a huddle earlier this season. The Riverhawks will not play their final two contests due to lack of eligible players.

 CGN photo/file

The Dalles High School Athletic Department decided Oct. 19 to cancel the remaining two games of the Riverhawks’ varsity football schedule.

The Riverhawks (0-5 Special District 5, 1-7 overall) were scheduled to play the Madras High White Buffaloes (1-3 SD5, 4-4 overall) Oct. 21 at Madras High School, but forfeited the game. In addition, The Dalles will also forfeit the Oct. 28 home game that was scheduled against La Grande High School. The Dalles will play the remaining two games on the junior varsity schedule.