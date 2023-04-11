The Dalles High Riverhawks Class 4A boys golf team competed in a non-sanctioned eight-team event April 7 at Crooked River Ranch Golf Course in Terrebonne.

The scramble format of the tournament consisted of three, two-player teams from each school competing on the 18-hole course with the winning team earning a trophy. The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Dan Telles, took second place with a six-player team score of 221. The Molalla High Indians took first place at 214.