The Dalles High Riverhawks Class 4A boys golf team competed in a non-sanctioned eight-team event April 7 at Crooked River Ranch Golf Course in Terrebonne.
The scramble format of the tournament consisted of three, two-player teams from each school competing on the 18-hole course with the winning team earning a trophy. The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Dan Telles, took second place with a six-player team score of 221. The Molalla High Indians took first place at 214.
“It was a fun deal for the kids, and they all enjoyed themselves, and it’s a great course to play on,” said Telles. “It was awesome, because there was a barbecue after the tourney was over and everyone got to eat lots of good food, so that was pretty cool. We had a great day, and we had a variety of different weather conditions from Mother Nature. There was sunshine, some rain, light wind and then some high winds.”
The Dalles’ seniors Joe Codding and Keeler Lawson combined to shoot a 1-under 70. Kenneth Miller and Leighton Voodre also shot 70. Cooper Cummings and Connor Sam shot 81.
The Riverhawks competed in a regular season tournament Monday at Wildhorse Golf Course in Pendleton (results were after the printed edition deadline). The Riverhawks will enter their next event Thursday at Eagle Crest Golf Resort in Redmond.
Commented