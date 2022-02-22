Columbia High freshman Sawyer Muehlbauer won one of his three wrestled matches at last weekend’s Mat Classic XXXIII at the Tacoma Dome.
Muehlbauer lost his first-round match by fall to Colville senior Robby Collier. Collier went on to finish fourth in the 170-pound bracket.
Muehlbauer, Columbia’s lone state competitor, had a bye in his first round of consolation and then pinned Andrew Roberts in one minute, 42 seconds in the second round. Muehlbauer’s run at the state tourney ended when he was caught early in the third round of his consolation match and pinned by senior Kabel Hernandez of Royal.
Muehlbauer finished the season with a 15-9 record. He qualified for the state wrestling tournament with a sixth-place finish at regionals two weeks ago after winning the 170-pound district championship.
Commented