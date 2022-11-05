The No. 3-ranked Tri-Valley Conference Champion The Dalles High Riverhawks (21-3) lost 3-2 to the No. 7 ranked Skyline Conference Champion Mazama High Vikings (16-7) in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 4A Volleyball state tournament Nov. 4 at Springfield High School.

Mazama won the close five set match 25-16, 19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-9.