The No. 3-ranked Tri-Valley Conference Champion The Dalles High Riverhawks (21-3) lost 3-2 to the No. 7 ranked Skyline Conference Champion Mazama High Vikings (16-7) in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 4A Volleyball state tournament Nov. 4 at Springfield High School.
Mazama won the close five set match 25-16, 19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-9.
The Riverhawks, guided by TVC coach-of-the-year Julie Summers, will play in the consolation round of the eight-team event Saturday. If the Riverhawks win their first game Saturday against the No. 7 ranked Henley Hornets (14-5), they’ll advance to play in the fourth/sixth place trophy game against either the No. 4 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers (16-5) or the Crook County High Cowboys (18-11).
“The goal is to get the fourth-place trophy,” said Summers. “Hopefully all the girls will show up to play. It was a great battle, but we just kind of struggled a little bit and we had too many unforced errors. We just didn’t play aggressively.
“I was happy to make it a five-game match against them (Vikings). They were just much more aggressive than we were. We didn’t serve well at all, and we struggled with serve receiving. I’m happy that we battled back and made it to five games, instead of just giving up after losing the first set.”
Summer said she told her player when they go up against good teams, “you have to be aggressive, you can’t get outhustled, and you have to play like it’s your last game.
“Sometimes when the going gets tough, we have a tendency to play it safe, but that doesn’t win games.”
The Riverhawks are competing in the state tournament for the first time since 2001, when they earned the fifth-place trophy.
