Here are last week’s bowling highlights from Hood River’s Orchard Lanes:
The Munsons (Dane Backman, Tommy Hood, and Jay Slack) won the County league in a three game total pins roll-off against the BS-ers. These two teams earned their spots in the championship roll off because the BS-ers won the first half and the Munsons won the second half of the league.
The roll off match was close. In the first game, the BS-ers just edged the Munsons by 9 pins, 590-581. The Munsons got the better of the BS-ers in game two winning 626-611. So, after two games in the match, the Munsons were just 6 pins ahead. Then, the Munsons anchorman Jay Slack came through under the pressure when it really counted in that critical third game, rolling a big-time 228 game which propelled his team to a 647-608 win. That sealed the deal in the match giving the Munsons the three game total pins victory by a 45 pin margin, 1,854-1,809.
For individual highlights in the County league, it was the Rod Pratt and all-star Melissa Werkheiser show for the 2022-23 season: High average, men, Rod Pratt 192; women, Melissa Werkheiser 175; high game, men, Rod Pratt 278; women, Melissa Werkheiser 229; high series, men, Rod Pratt, 724; women, Melissa Werkheiser, 642.
We want to thank everyone who bowled in the County league this season. It’s been our pleasure to host your spirited league. You sure know how to have a good time. It’s very gratifying for us to see people having so much fun with the great game that we love so much. We look forward to seeing you in October when the next prime bowling season starts for you. Please don’t be a stranger this summer; come on in to say hi and bowl a few games to stay sharp for next season.
This week, the Industrial league begins its championship bracket tournament. It starts with our “elite eight” out of the 12 teams in the league who made the finals: As predicted, team MTS won the third round in the league in addition to the second round that they also won, which clearly earned them the No. 1 seed in the tournament. They will bowl against the No. 8 seed, Lustre Kings; Pat’s Pro Shop, who won the first round earned the No. 2 seed, so they will bowl the No. 7 seed, OL’7-10; Mid-Columbia Diesel got the No. 3 seed, so they will bowl the No. 6 seed, Orchard Lanes; and finally, the No. 4 seed, Hood River Supply, takes on the No. 5 seed, Collins Aerospace.
The league handicap system makes all matches basically at parity on paper. At least they start out that way. However, as far as actual results, MTS has dominated the league this season. They won a total of 444 points, which was 73 more than their nearest competitor. That is a significant difference.
MTS is led by anchorman Steve Byers, who has probably been the hottest bowler in town for the last couple of months. Steve has averaged more than 210 during that time span and raised his overall league average an impressive 11 sticks to 197 pins per game. MTS is going to be hard to beat but their first opponent, Lustre Kings has 241 pins of handicap per game whereas MTS has only 104. That means MTS has to beat Lustre Kings by 137 pins every game which is a pretty tall order. You have to be on your game to overcome such a large deficit. So, it’s really not going to be easy for either of these two teams. Should be fun to watch.
The next three bracket contests are all essentially evenly matched. Their outcome will come down to who is hot and who is not.
The senior Colts and Fillies league also wrapped up their 2022-23 season last week. They meet weekly primarily to socialize so they do not have a roll-off to determine a league champion. Instead, they only have half winners. Cousins (Joella Dethman, Margaret Godard, and Robert Godard) won the second half. Awesome 3 (Erma Hickman, Frani Thompson, and Gerry Cope) won the first half. Congratulations to the half winners!
Last week’s action in the Colts and Fillies saw all-star Bernie Keys 201 fuel Team Marcus’ sweep the champs, Cousins 4-0; We Tried topped Jesse’s Team 3-1; Skamaniacs swept Outsiders 4-0; as did the Awesome 3 who deflated the snap, crackle, and pop of the Rice Krispies 4-0.
For the top individual honors in the Colts and Fillies league for the 2022-23 season, it boils down to the Lynn Spellman and all-star Bernie Keys show. Here are the individual honors: High average men, Lynn Spellman 198; women, Bernie Keys, 186; high game men, Lynn Spellman 258; women, Bernie Keys 257; high series men, Lynn Spellman 714; women, Bernie Keys 624.
We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who bowled in the senior Colts and Fillies league. We hope to see you all next season. And, for you folks out there in La-La land, especially seniors, why not join up and bowl this league? It’s fun, non-competitive and will give you something to do, especially on all of those dreary, rainy, cold winter days. You will meet new people and make friends. It’s good for you to get out of the house and get some exercise. Bowling is low impact exercise. It’s good for your muscles and your brain to keep sharp.
The Fraternal league has one more week left of regular action before the championship roll off. Regardless of that, the Hood River Athletic Club (all-star Bernie Keys, Ken Kramer, and all-star Josh Worth) has such a big lead it’s unsurmountable so they will win the third round in the Fraternal. Mt. Hood BBQ (Tyson Trout, Mike Bosse, and John Riggleman) won the first round. Bloom Auto Body (all-star Jeremy Bloom, Mark Chabotte, and Bryan Mason) won the second round. After next week’s regular matches, these three round winners plus a wild card team that won the most points but didn’t win a round will battle for the title in a three game total pins roll off. The powerful Orchard Lanes trio (Jeff Brittle, all-star Ciena Brittle, and all-star Patrick Olson) clinched the wild card spot.
Team of the Week
(Best 3 game series):
1. Patrick Olson, 750
2. Jeremy Bloom, 737
3. Josh Worth, 691
4. Jeff Brittle, 685
5. James Klugel, 637
3,500 total pins
All-star Patrick Olson rolled his new 900 Global Eternity bowling ball for the first time in the Industrial last week to the tune of a nasty 750 series. Pat said his polished reactive pearl Eternity that has a high .052 dif. (big back end power thru the pins) was awesome and very forgiving, he had tug room if he pulled it left and he had swing room if he tossed it outside of his target. Take note bowlers, area like that makes for big scores!
Pat’s big series led his Pat’s Pro Shop team to an 18-7 win over Hood River Supply. Look out folks in the league roll offs! In other Industrial action, Steve Byers rolled 628 to lead MTS to an 18-7 win over Randy’s Painting; the GB’S beat Collins Aerospace 16-9; James Klugel fired 637 for his Mid-Columbia Diesel crew as they topped Orchard Lanes 17-8 despite all-star Nancy Asai’s 607 for the Lanes; and OL’7-10 took Lustre Kings 17-8.
All-star Jeremy Bloom was “in the zone” once again as he busted up the sticks with a big 737 series in the Fraternal, which keyed his Bloom Auto Body team to a 17-8 win over the high-flying Hood River Athletic Club, even though all-stars Josh Worth and Bernie Keys chipped in 691 and 611 respectively for the Clubbers; Jeff Brittle blasted a dandy 685 to boost his Orchard Lanes squad to a 18-7 win over Mt. Hood BBQ; Tres Psicos squeaked out a 13-12 win over the My Dragongang; Get Hu’sum BBQ blitzed the BB’S 22-3 behind Rob Miller’s 601 for the barbequers; and Red Rockets thrashed MWB 23-2.
High scratch scores in leagues
Industrial (Monday, 7 p.m.):
Patrick Olson: 267, 250, 750
Nancy Asai: 245, 607
Senior Colts & Fillies (Wednesdays, 1:30 pm):
Bernie Keys: 203
Fraternal (Mondays, 7 p.m.):
Jeremy Bloom: 278, 254, 737
Josh Worth: 240, 239, 691
Jeff Brittle: 239, 685
Bernie Keys: 213, 210, 611
Lynn Spellman: 235
County League (Thursdays, 5 p.m.):
Jay Slack: 228
Cy Cannon: 215
Rod Pratt: 213, 202
Melissa Werkheiser: 208
Matt Stoneberg: 203
