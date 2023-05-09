The No. 6-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks extended their baseball win streak to eight in a row after a thrilling, 2-1, home victory over No. 12-ranked Madras High White Buffaloes on May 3.

Unfortunately for the Riverhawks, they had sole possession of second place for only 24 hours. The Dalles lost, 6-3, on the road to Gladstone on May 4. The loss, coupled with a 6-4 Madras win over the Molalla High Indians (0-11 TVC, 5-11 overall) the same day, left the teams tied again for second in the six-team TVC standings.