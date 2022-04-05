Playing on back-to-back days, Dufur High junior Tora Timinsky earned medalist honors to win two OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 girls golf tournaments. Timinsky shot 69 to get first place March 31 on the par 61 course at the Riverside Invitational Tournament in Boardman.
Timinsky helped lead Dufur to first place in the tourney, as she combined with Allie Masterson (101), Hanna Trondle (104) and senior Piper Neal (104) for a 378 team score. Sophomore Molly Cochenour shot 104 and Amelie Dearmond shot 108, which were non-counting marks for the Rangers.
Timinsky followed with another victory April 1, as she shot 80 to earn medalist honors at the Dufur Invitational Tournament at The Dalles Country Club’s nine-hole, par-72 course. Timinsky won by 29 strokes over runner-up Valarie Mallonee of Burns High.
“Tora can certainly play well and she’s got her own goals and stuff that she’s working towards those for when we get closer to the district and state tournament,” said Kane of the May 9-10 district tourney in Pendleton and the state tourney May 16-17 at Eagle Crest in Redmond. “The season is just getting under way for us, and everyone played pretty well in these two tournaments.”
It marked the third straight tourney victory for Timinsky, who combined with Dearmond (109), Neal (112) and Cochenour (124) to take first in team scoring at 425, followed by Burns in second at 482. Trondle shot 129 and Masterson shot 130, which were non-counting individual scores. The Rangers are undefeated, with a 3-0 girls team record.
The Ranger boys, guided by second-year Coach Travis Kane, also competed in The Dalles with the trio of Klayton Schanno (105), Konner Donovan (124) and senior Wyatt Miller (135) and they totaled a non-counting score of 364. Four players are required for official team scores. Schanno tied for fifth place with sophomore Connor Sam (105) of The Dalles High Riverhawks. Schanno took second place at the Riverside tourney while shooting a career best 79, Donovan shot 122 and Miller shot 122.
The Rangers boys and girls teams will compete in their next event at the Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton April 8 beginning at noon.
