Columbia Bruin junior Juliet Perez (7) sets the ball in a match against Castle Rock on Oct. 13. The Bruins have their sights set on the playoffs with four games remaining.

Sometimes a loss is a win, depending on perspective.

In the big picture, Columbia High’s four-set loss to always tough Castle Rock on Oct. 13 may be the impetus the Bruins need to make a late-season run to the district playoffs. Columbia did get its first league win the past week, 3-1, at Seton Catholic on Oct. 11. That victory enabled the Bruins to remain in playoff contention.