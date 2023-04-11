CVM_7688.JPG

Columbia junior Sarah VonRueden returns a hit during a busy stretch in the Bruins season. This is VonRueden’s first year playing tennis.

 Chelsea Marr photo

A relatively young and inexperienced (no seniors) Columbia High Bruins girls tennis team opened its WIAA Class 1A 15-event schedule by playing three matches in 10 days in March.

The eight-member Bruins squad has a bit more grueling schedule this week with four matches in three days. An April 10 Bruin nonleague home match versus the Sherman County High Huskies was followed by Tuesday’s Trico League contest against the Three Rivers Christian High Eagles (result was after the printed edition deadline).