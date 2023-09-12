Columbia High’s cross country runners stretched their racing legs Sept. 8 by competing against 23 other schools at the annual Steve Maas Run a Ree in Vancouver.
The Bruin boys finished 16th among the 21 scoring teams, while the CHS girls were ninth (out of 16).
Frosh Lilah Zimmerman led the Bruins girls with her seventh-place finish in the 5,000-meter race in 20 minutes, 38 seconds over the course at Hudson’s Bay High. Sophomore teammate Reyna Pinchot was 63rd (24:41), Damarys Alvarez 64th, Leah Swanson 68th, and Maisy Kollman 76th, to complete the Bruin team scoring.
The CHS boys were led by junior Noah Slayton’s 61st-place finish (18:48, 5,000). Henry Wilson and Luke Harrison were 93rd and 96th, Charles Hooper was 117th, and Garrett Kock 128th for the Bruins.
