The Columbia High Bruins girls soccer team has had a great start to the WIAA Class 1A season, winning two-of-three non-league games, including a 2-0 victory over the Tenino High Beavers (2-3-1) Sept. 20 at Tenino High School.

The Bruins’ (1-1 league, 3-2 overall) early season success continued as they won the opening contest of their 11-game Trico League schedule, 9-1, over the Stevenson High Bulldogs (0-3 league, 2-4 overall) Sept. 22 at Stevenson High School.