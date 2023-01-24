After winning three of their past four games, including two straight, the Columbia High Bruins girls basketball team was hoping that their momentum would continue in matchups last week against the top-two Trico League frontrunners.
Instead, the Bruins (2-3 league, 7-6 overall) had their win streak snapped in a 44-36 home loss to the King’s Way Christian High Knights (5-1 league, 6-5 overall) Jan. 17. Columbia, guided by first-year Coach Justin Frazier, dropped a second straight contest, 61-47 at home to the league leading Seton Catholic High Cougars (6-0 league, 15-1 overall) on Jan. 19.
“It was a good game (versus Seton) and we played pretty tough,” said Frazier. “It was a close game for the most part and we were within 10 points for most of the game. We battled, the girls played hard, and they (Seton) just had a little bit better athletes in a few positions, but other than that, our girls played tough. We played a lot harder and a lot tougher than we did in our first matchup against them (a 72-51 loss Jan. 4).”
The Bruins played tough against the highly regarded, No. 9-ranked Cougars, from Vancouver. The Cougars took a 22-12 first quarter lead, but from that point, it was an evenly played game.
The Cougars built a 41-30 halftime advantage and led 46-34 after three quarters. Seton outscored Columbia 15-13 in the fourth period for the final margin.
The Bruins were led in scoring by senior guard Teagan Blankenship with 11 points and senior guard Maggie Bryan who had 10 and had a team-high six rebounds.
The Bruins were hoping to snap their two-game losing streak when they played a road game Tuesday versus the Castle Rock High Rockets (result was after the printed edition deadline). Columbia’s next contest is Friday at 7 p.m. versus the Stevenson High Bulldogs (1-5 league, 4-10 overall) at Stevenson High School. The Bruins won, 54-32, over Stevenson Jan. 11 at home. Stevenson is on a four-game losing streak.
“The matchup against Stevenson should be really good and since it’s a big rivalry between two nearby area schools, it should be kind of a fun game,” said Frazier.
Commented