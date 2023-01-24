After winning three of their past four games, including two straight, the Columbia High Bruins girls basketball team was hoping that their momentum would continue in matchups last week against the top-two Trico League frontrunners.

Instead, the Bruins (2-3 league, 7-6 overall) had their win streak snapped in a 44-36 home loss to the King’s Way Christian High Knights (5-1 league, 6-5 overall) Jan. 17. Columbia, guided by first-year Coach Justin Frazier, dropped a second straight contest, 61-47 at home to the league leading Seton Catholic High Cougars (6-0 league, 15-1 overall) on Jan. 19.