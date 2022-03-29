The Columbia High girls track and field team flexed its relay and throwing muscles, scoring big in the shot, discus and javelin, to top six other teams at a March 24 meet at Bulldog Stadium in Stevenson.
Columbia’s girls team scored 129 points, 19 more than host Stevenson and Rainier, who shared second place. The Bruin boys were fourth in the team standings with 84 points.
Sophomore Jessica Polkinghorn led the way for the Bruin girls with personal records and wins in the shot put (32 feet, 8 inches) and javelin (102-6). Teammates Madeline Allen, Siena Clayton and Naydelin Carrillo went 3-5-6 in the discus to score big team points for the Bruins in that event. Allen was also sixth in the shot and seventh in the javelin.
Among the track highlights were the girls hurdles races where Columbia’s Chanele Reyes and Adna’s Faith Wellander swapped victories. Wellander, one of the top returning Class 2B hurdlers, won the 100-meter hurdle race, 18.26 to 18.46, while Reyes took the 300 lows, 51.23 to 51.77. Columbia’s Ella Zimmerman was third in the lows and fifth in the highs.
Piper Hicks tied for second in the girls 100 and Saylor Hauge was fourth. Maribeth Fies was sixth in the girls 200 in 30.78 seconds.
Columbia won two of three relays and was second in the third. The Bruins’ 4x200 team of Hauge, Fies, Sequoia Cohen and Hicks bested Stevenson by a second in 1:55.55. Columbia also won the 4x400 in 4:34.59. That team consisted of Zimmerman, Reyes, Cohen, and Hicks. Hauge, Hicks, Cohen and Grace Bjelland-Lathim teamed up to finish second in the 4x100 relay in 55.47.
In other field events, frosh Helen Hoskins was second in the high jump at 4-4; senior Hannah Polkinghorn took a meet off from her usual sprints/long jump schedule, to place third in the shot and javelin.
Columbia’s boys were led by its runner-up relay teams and hurdlers Camden Uffelman and Calvin Andrews. Uffelman won the 110-meter high hurdles in a personal best 19.22 seconds and Andrews was third in 19.49. Andrews won the 300 intermediates in a PR 46.85, edging Uffelman, who was second in 46.95.
Andrews teamed with Jace Greenwood, Ryan Howard and August Lorincz to place second in the 4x400 relay in 3:52.6. Greenwood, Dominic Davidson, Benjamin Allen and Petey Schlegel raced to a runner-up finish in the 4x100 in 46.91. Allen added a second place in the high jump with a personal best 5-4 effort. Howard was third in the 400. Columbia’s 800 runners — Noah Slayton, Dakota Tama and Stefan Marvin — each PR’d in the two-lap race, finishing 3-5-7.
The Bruins were scheduled to resume their league meets Tuesday at Seton Catholic in Vancouver before taking a week off for spring break. Castle Rock, La Center, King’s Way, and host Seton will join Columbia at the March 29 meet. Field events start at 3:30 p.m.; running events begin at 3:45 p.m.
Commented