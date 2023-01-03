The Columbia High Bruins (5-3) captured their fourth straight non-league win in WIAA Class 1A girls basketball, 45-30, at home Dec. 30 over the Riverside High Pirates (4-9).

It was the Bruins’ second win over the Pirates of the OSAA Class 3A Eastern Oregon League. Columbia, guided by first-year Coach Justin Frazier, also won 42-17 over the Pirates on Dec. 20 at Riverside High School in Boardman.