The Columbia High Bruins (5-3) captured their fourth straight non-league win in WIAA Class 1A girls basketball, 45-30, at home Dec. 30 over the Riverside High Pirates (4-9).
It was the Bruins’ second win over the Pirates of the OSAA Class 3A Eastern Oregon League. Columbia, guided by first-year Coach Justin Frazier, also won 42-17 over the Pirates on Dec. 20 at Riverside High School in Boardman.
“We were able to grind out another win, so we felt pretty good about that,” said Frazier. “We had kind of rough start, but our defense was the key to the win since we had a season-high 16 steals. We struggled a little offensively in first half, but we played a lot better in the second half.
“The team we played was pretty scrappy. Our girls came out in the second half, and they calmed down a little bit and played with a lot more poise. We played a lot better in the third and fourth quarters.”
The Bruins were led in scoring by the senior trio of Ella Reed (14 points), Teagan Blankenship (10 points) and Maggie Bryan (six points).
The game was knotted 18-18 at halftime, but the Bruins came out and played much stronger in the second half, outscoring the Pirates, 27-12. Reed sank four three-point field goals, which helped provide a spark to the Bruins offense. The Bruins had a season-low 11 turnovers.
The Bruins will be seeking their fifth-straight win when they open their Trico League schedule with a 7 p.m. match-up Wednesday versus the Seton Catholic High Cougars in Vancouver.
“It’s going to be kind of a tough opening first league game for us, because Seton is probably favored to win the league title this year,” said Frazier.
