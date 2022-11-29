Bruins boys basketball

Bruin senior and 6-foot-10 post Porter Haskell towers over defenders.

 CGN photo/file

Columbia High School called on a familiar face to turn around its boys basketball fortunes earlier this year when it hired John Hallead to lead the program.

Hallead, a former Bruin football and baseball head coach, takes over a program that last won a game in 2019, and a Trico League game in 2017. Hallead has a staff of assistants Brady Trullinger, Tommy Nortz, and Jenny Hallead. Trullinger was a guard on Columbia’s 2017 team.