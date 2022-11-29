Columbia High School called on a familiar face to turn around its boys basketball fortunes earlier this year when it hired John Hallead to lead the program.
Hallead, a former Bruin football and baseball head coach, takes over a program that last won a game in 2019, and a Trico League game in 2017. Hallead has a staff of assistants Brady Trullinger, Tommy Nortz, and Jenny Hallead. Trullinger was a guard on Columbia’s 2017 team.
Hallead said this year’s Bruin squad will be “different, exciting, and very competitive.”
“We have stressed starting fresh as a program, a ‘blank slate’ so to speak,” he said. “We are in full rebuild mode and have implemented a strong culture within our program and have established a firm expectation to compete with our opponents each and every week.”
Columbia lost seven seniors from its 0-16 2021-22 team, which was 0-8 in Trico League play. Neighboring Stevenson will join Columbia in the Trico this season. King’s Way won last year’s conference crown and Seton Catholic was second.
Thirty-five players turned out for preseason practices at Columbia. Last year’s leading scorer, Carson Lanz, who transferred his senior year from Trout Lake, has graduated. The Bruins will build around 6-foot-3 senior guard Spencer Karlson, the top returning scorer at 10 points a game, and 6-10 senior center Porter Haskell.
Other returning lettermen include: 6-2 senior Bryson Sauter; 5-10 senior Diego Guzman; and 6-0 senior Avery Schalk. Hallead said others who should see varsity minutes include: senior guards Osvaldo Orozco and Armando Celaya, junior guard Dylan Nortz, 6-2 junior forward Kai Brasuell, and 6-4 freshman Mason Hamilton.
The preseason schedule includes a home opener Nov. 30 against Class 1A (Oregon) Trout Lake. League play begins Jan. 3 against visiting Seton Catholic.
