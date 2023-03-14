2023 Golf Tournamnet Flyer.jpg

The Bruin Baseball Boosters is sponsoring a shotgun style golf tournament on May 20, 2023, at Indian Creek Golf Course in Hood River. They are looking for 25 four-person teams.

Though there has already been commitment from teams and sponsors, the Boosters are still seeking both. The funds raised will go directly back to the Bruin Baseball teams for equipment and gear.