The Bruin Baseball Boosters is sponsoring a shotgun style golf tournament on May 20, 2023, at Indian Creek Golf Course in Hood River. They are looking for 25 four-person teams.
Though there has already been commitment from teams and sponsors, the Boosters are still seeking both. The funds raised will go directly back to the Bruin Baseball teams for equipment and gear.
The Boosters will also be running the concession stand at the baseball field during home games. Currently, the Boosters are aiming to get JV parents to work the concession stand during Varsity games and Varsity parents to work the concession stand during JV games.
The Boosters are also seeking freshman parents who would be interested in keeping the Bruin Baseball Boosters going after the current Boosters’ children graduate in 2025. Those interested can email bruinbaseballbooster509@gmail.com.
Any questions or concerns can also be sent there.
