Following their season opening, 46-6, home win over the Parkrose High Broncos (0-6) on Sept. 2, The Dalles High Riverhawks football team has struggled, losing four subsequent games - all by 26 or more points.
The Riverhawks’ Class 4A Special District 5 season continued last Friday with a 35-8 loss at the No. 9-ranked Baker High Bulldogs (1-1 SD5, 4-2 overall) at Baker High School in Eastern Oregon.
Things likely will not get any easier for the Riverhawks (0-2 SD4, 1-4 overall), who will face former Intermountain Conference foe, No. 6-ranked Pendleton High (2-0 SD5, 5-1 overall) in a 7 p.m. home game Friday at Sid White Field in The Dalles. The Riverhawks lost 70-6 to the Buckaroos in Pendleton last year, when both teams were members of the Class 5A IMC.
Pendleton won 39-0 over the Crook County High Cowboys (1-1 SD5, 3-3 overall) last Friday at Crook County High School in Prineville. The Dalles lost 26-0 to Crook County in its last home game on Sept. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.