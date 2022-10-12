Following their season opening, 46-6, home win over the Parkrose High Broncos (0-6) on Sept. 2, The Dalles High Riverhawks football team has struggled, losing four subsequent games - all by 26 or more points.

The Riverhawks’ Class 4A Special District 5 season continued last Friday with a 35-8 loss at the No. 9-ranked Baker High Bulldogs (1-1 SD5, 4-2 overall) at Baker High School in Eastern Oregon.