Wasco County remains in the “lower risk” category with only six cases reported during the last two-week reporting period, County Administrator Tyler Stone reported to the commissioners during their regular meeting April 8.
Stone noted vaccine appointments are now being made through the North Central Public Health Department (NCPHD) website, and vaccination clinics continue to be held at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center in The Dalles. He said that statewide, vaccine eligibility for everyone age 16 and older will open April 19, and the local health department is working with the Oregon Health Authority to get access to the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for children 16-18. “We will try to reserve those vaccine doses for those ages,” he said.
Commissioner Scott Hege said things are going very well for Wasco County.”We are at the lowest risk level possible, which is great because it allows for the highest level of opening for our businesses. But we should not let our guard down. There is a lot of activity going on around the world, with some significant bumps in infection rates.
“Let's keep in the lower category, let's keep doing the right things,” Hege said. Hege encouraged residents to get vaccinated when they were able to, noting that he had received the vaccine the day prior to the meeting. “Certainly take that opportunity when you get it,” he said. He encouraged residents to continue to follow current safety precautions, as well. “Lets keep in the lower risk category, and hopefully get this all behind us,” he said.
Commissioner Steve Kramer noted he was glad to see the vaccines making their way to the county. “We are ready, and willing,” he said. “Make sure you get signed up and get it as soon as possible.” He also encouraged everyone to continue taking precautions against the virus. “We still need to be cautious when we are out in public, and be safe for one another,” he said.
In an April 7 news release, NCPHD Interim Director Shellie Campbell warned residents that although cases in the county are low, the stakes remain very high.
“The county currently has two people hospitalized with the disease,” she said, and pointed out that 27 deaths have been recorded in the county since the pandemic began, most recently in February.
“We can avoid further deaths and hospitalizations,” she said, through vaccinations.
North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) offers two vaccines, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, and both are 100 percent effective at preventing death and hospitalization from COVID, Campbell explained. She said appointment openings are rising, with clinics at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E. Scenic Drive.
Newly eligible for the vaccine are frontline workers and their families, and anyone 16 and older with an underlying health condition (although the Modern and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only for those 18 and older). NCPHD is working to bring the Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate those 16-17 with underlying conditions.
On April 7, Gov. Kate Brown announced that all Oregonians 16 and older would be eligible for the vaccine starting April 19.
Those eligible for the COVID vaccine can schedule appointments at www.ncphd.org. Use the same information throughout the process (name, email etc.).
The prior system of registration and notification is no longer in use as vaccinations can be scheduled directly.
Click on the blue COVID VACCINES, CLICK HERE button located at the top of the home page. This will link to five blue buttons to schedule appointments in the Hood River area, Portland and surrounding areas, as well as Wasco, Sherman, and Gilliam counties.
Those without internet access can also call NCPHD at 541-506-2600. For more information, visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, visit www.ncphd.org or find them on Facebook.
Hood River Clinics
The Hood River Health department is holding a COVID vaccine clinic Thursday, April 15, with a goal of reaching farmworkers and household family members of frontline workers. Registrations opened last week, and more appointments will become available for future clinics.
Clinics are held at River of Life Assembly Church in Hood River. Farmworker priority appointments were available online through Friday; this includes seasonal work. Eligible non-farm groups were then allowed to register for remaining appointments. Household family members of frontline workers are eligible. Each person needs to make a separate appointment.
To register, visit hrccovid19.org, where an online schedule is available in both English and Spanish. For more information or for help scheduling, call 541-387-6911 (English & Spanish). Leave a message and a volunteer will return your call in the language you left your message in.
You will need:
• An appointment
• A consent form, which is linked in the confirmation email (if you can't print it, you can get one at the clinic)
You will not need:
• Identification
• Proof of employment
• Insurance (optional)
• To be a Hood River County Resident
• To pay anything for the vaccine
Additional appointments will become available for future clinics.
Hood River County Health Department reports seeing what may be a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally as well as statewide.
"We are asking everyone to please double down on safety measures until most people are vaccinated," said the health department in a press release. "We have seen local cases increasing indicating the virus is still circulating in our community and now that they are back in session, in our schools."
Oregon has now administered more than 1,083,978 doses of Pfizer, 971,012 doses of Moderna and 61,539 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, according to a press relase. Hood River County ranks third in the state for percentage of population vaccinated with 80 percent of seniors vaccinated.
