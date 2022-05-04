Raz Mason
1. What makes you a good candidate to represent Oregon Senate District #26?
We face big, complex challenges (partisan divide, economy, pandemic, climate change) that require ongoing learning. My background is ideal: STEM instructor, climate change educator, resilience trainer - now working in public safety. I champion working people; I’ve been a long-haul trucker. I have a big heart — and a math degree. I’ve risen above many challenges, and helped others do the same.
Unlike other candidates, I spend time with people across the political spectrum, respectfully listening. I’m committed to representing ALL constituents, not only those who vote for me.
Endorsed by former The Dalles Mayor Steve Lawrence and others: MasonforOregon.com.
2. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout the Gorge. What role do you believe the state is able to play in finding solutions, and what solutions do you support?
People who work full-time should have an affordable place to live. Government can offer incentives and make it easier for builders and landlords to meet regulations. We need to boost housing stock:
• Expand “medium zoning” housing (duplexes, triplexes); add more boarding houses and “mother-in-law” apartments.
• Promote home-shares (HomeshareOregon.org); allow on-driveway RV rentals that expand affordable housing and increase owners’ income.
• Increase taxes on short-term rentals; tax empty houses.
• More public-private partnerships to build apartments; increase mixed-use density in our small-town downtowns (stores below, apartments above).
Overall, we need a better match between rent increases and people’s salary increases.
3. The pandemic has exposed significant disparities between Oregonians in their ability to access the Internet, earn a living wage and obtain healthcare. How should the state address these disparities?
Internet access: Recent infrastructure bills help, but we pay more because Republicans prioritized profits over fair-market competition (check FEC.gov for donors).
Transportation: Innovative public transportation with more buses, between-city shuttles, government-sponsored ride-shares. Subsidies for e-tractors/e-trucks. Grants for e-bikes.
Healthcare: Boost access via telehealth and more provider fellowships. Support county health clinics. A single-payer insurance option will expand coverage and lower costs.
Most people want jobs with dignity. Individuals struggle because of corporate off-shoring and automation. Stock buy-backs and executive salaries benefit Wall Street over Main Street 75 to 1. Government can improve the rules of the game.
4. What do you see as Oregon’s greatest challenge going forward?
Oregonians have become too partisan. Republican/Democratic voters are basically equal in this senate district. I’m committed to extending dignity to everyone, including those who disagree with me. Different perspectives and skills help us make progress on shared, complex problems.
The good news: The majority of people still value responsibility over it being “all about me.” And value civility over meanness.
Government employees and elected leaders must do better communicating how government contributes to people’s lives. I will improve the flow of information to/from government: more transparency, more including of diverse voices in legislation - especially working-class and rural viewpoints.
