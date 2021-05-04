Rachel Carter - North Wasco County Parks and Recreation District — Position #1
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Parks & Recreation board?
I decided to run for this position because I understand just how important our parks and park programs are to the entire community. I want to be an advocate for people to help build upon the beauty we have here in The Dalles.
Another factor in my decision to run was my recent experience and success with community outreach. I helped form and organize the monthly Community Cleanups with the help of my friend, Connie Kummrich from The Dalles Beautification Committee. I realized along the way just what you can achieve through bringing groups together for a common good.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
Currently, I run the marketing and advertising side of Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda in The Dalles which my husband Aaron, is the managing partner of. In our first year under new ownership we were named, The Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Business of the Year. We take great pride in that honor, especially since one of the deciding factors is community involvement.
Previously, I was an art teacher at an Elementary school in Idaho. Prior community service projects I have been involved with include, director of MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) and mentoring girls as a Girl Scout Troop Leader.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
-The reestablishment of Sorosis Park/ I believe that with diligent planning and time, we can restore Sorosis to it’s former glory and potentially create something even better.
-Improving current facilities/ This is not an exciting answer but until we can make sure that our current facilities are in working order and cared for, that should take priority.
-Creating a permanent, year round dog park/ This is something that has been discussed for years. We need to establish a plan, develop clear communication and make it happen.
-Establishing live music and activities in our parks
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
-Communication/ Communication is key to any smoothly functioning organization. I believe that the Executive Director and the Board work well as a whole but I would like to see the communication between different groups that are involved with the parks improved. I would also like to see better communication with the community on what projects are in the works and a clear timeline for those projects.
