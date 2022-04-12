Phil Brady
1) What makes you the best choice for Wasco County Commissioner, Position 3?
The experience that counts is personal knowledge of real people and the diversity of economic life in Wasco County. Being a classroom teacher has brought me up-close, often painful understanding of the problems real families face. I’m a believer in the power of groups to work together and have always been engaged in councils and committees ranging from watershed protection to school facilities to healthcare. Whether in a meeting or in public, I’ve earned a reputation for being a good listener and having the ability to address complicated social and technical issues in a way that is respectful and contributes fresh ideas.
2) Do you support Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s proposal for a new hospital/athletic field on county-owned property in The Dalles? Why or why not?
The new hospital campus and sports facilities are truly an endeavor that will be a game changer for the whole region. The sport complex has benefits for all ages, from pickle ball players to walkers to school and little league athletes. At the same time, moving an outdated and poorly located hospital will improve both healthcare and access to healthcare for everyone.
I am aware of concerns regarding pedestrian and bicycle access to the sports facility. I rode my bicycle to work at NORCOR every day for nine years and can attest that while the train crossing is easy, the two high speed intersections on Webber St. are difficult. Rather than think of this as a block, we should address the problem and build improved pedestrian access as part of the community’s ongoing goal of reconnecting to the Columbia River.
3) A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout the Gorge. What role do you believe Wasco County is able to play in finding solutions, and what solutions do you support?
The lack of affordable housing is both a family and economic issue. I’ve spoken with landlords who receive dozens of desperate requests when they place a unit on the market. And for renters and buyers, the high cost of housing consumes such a large share of their income that other priorities are curtailed.
The role of the county does not include direct means such as rent assistance, but the county can help in a couple long term ways. Occasionally, the county has properties that can be turned over to housing agencies to be developed for affordable housing and the current commissioners have done just this recently. A much larger effort would be to apply for a block grant that would channel state money through the county government directly to the local housing agency. This would be a big lift, but also make a big difference.
4) Homelessness is also a community concern in Wasco County. Is this a county issue, and if so what solutions do you support?
My experience teaching at NORCOR gave me appreciation for the connection between housing, mental health, and employment. It is very tempting to try to push the problem away, but no attempt to discourage houseless people from being part of our communities will address a deep rooted problem that happens everywhere. Instead, every community needs to do its part, and the county government needs to support both short and long term solutions. These can include policy changes such as code changes to allowing housing units on existing properties. Other approaches are treatment programs including the proposed Navigation Center. Experience with other programs such as this shows that people learn the habits that lead to stability best when they are in a structured, monitored environment. And the contained design and monitored arrangement of the proposed facility can make it fit into a neighborhood similar to housing for seniors or assisted living.
5) What do you see as the county’s greatest need/priority going forward?
In addition to housing, childcare is a critical family and economic issue. Wasco County is a childcare desert for infant and toddler care, and the cost of childcare is about as expensive as tuition at a state university. This results in parents not continuing their educations or not working which affects local businesses which can’t function without reliable employees.
Wasco County is fortunate to have dedicated and well trained emergency responders. But the reality of how the climate is changing requires us to keep up our preparedness and also choose policies and practices that will make us more resilient.
