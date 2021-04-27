Paul Zastrow - Columbia Gorge ESD Zone 7
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Columbia Gorge Education Service District?
I decided to run again for the CGESD Board as I have been serving the interests of our constituents for 24 years, and still have the energy and interest to do so.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I retired from teaching science in the Hood River County School District and saw a need to have educators on this board to ensure that all students get adequate service, and that every school district must truly serve student needs as well. I have lived in the Dee area of southern Hood River County since I bought my place in 1973, and before that since 1969 in the Odell area.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
Top priorities would be to see that our children continue to have the best service in education that ESDs can provide, given the limited resources available. We are responsive to the wants and needs of our component school districts, and have a great staff who give dedicated assistance to where it is needed.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
Being responsive, we have a catalog of programs to assist schools and students. When we receive grant funding, it almost always is dedicated to specific programs and I can see that ever increasing as the needs of the kids we serve increases as well. Thus we are as well an advocacy organization for the students we get to help, and ensure equitable programs that are available.
