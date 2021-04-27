Paul Koerschgen - South Wasco County School District #1 — Zone 1
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the South Wasco County School District 1 school board?
I have been attending board meetings for the past couple years as a concerned parent. Being an active member on the board would give me an opportunity to provide representation on behalf of my children’s education, well-being, and health. It would also allow me to bring up the ideas and concerns of other parents and community members. I am excited to potentially be involved with the rebuilding of the school due to the Bond measure passing.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I was born and raised in Central Oregon. I started working as a paperboy when I was 13 and continued to be employed each summer doing different jobs from catering to woodworking. I learned at a young age the importance of work ethic and prided myself at doing my jobs well. I went to college for business management. Currently I help run a local wastewater treatment facility. In 2017, I moved to Wamic, Ore., with my wife Sarah, to raise our four children in the same rural community where she grew up.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
Education and a safe, healthy environment are my top priorities. We have a unique opportunity to rebuild the current infrastructure since the bond measure passed last year. The current facilities are a mess including the bathrooms, cafeteria/kitchen, and roofs leaking. We need a complete overhaul so the students can feel proud of their school. Better facilities and updated equipment will encourage an improved learning atmosphere. I would like to address current safety procedures as well.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
I was involved with the initial push for a full time music teacher and an opportunity for students to participate in the FFA program. When the pandemic came it curtailed those efforts. Another program I would push for is agriculture and horticulture since we have a large local farming community. I would like to see the district implement those programs and other programs that teach the students valuable skills. A subject that really needs addressed is meals. I have visited for lunch a couple times and was not happy with the quality of food served. We can do a much better job providing quality nutrition which is essential to a healthy learning environment.
