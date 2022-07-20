Hood River tour boat stop

Shore time: A tour boat docks just outside the Hood River Marina as buses shuttled visitors into town. The ship dwarfed a collection of nearby sailboats docked in the marina. 

 Mark B. Gibson photo

'Buyer beware'

Took our old flip phones in to change them out for new ones. This was a forced change out. We were directed by our cell company that our phones would be turned off come December, so we thought we would get this going now before the big rush.