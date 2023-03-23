The Dalles Art Center

The Dalles Art Center's board of directors previously announced a reduction in expenses in order to keep the program operational.

 Columbia Gorge News photo/file

The Dalles Art Center has taken critical steps to implement a new sustainability plan and issued an urgent call to the community to support the center. The board of directors has a strategic plan in place to bring the center back to solvency and foster a viable future for this incredible community resource. As part of the plan, a call for donations was launched, with a goal to reach a minimum of $3,500 in committed monthly donations by March 31.

Since the press release was published in the paper on Wednesday, March 15, the community has answered with remarkable support. Thus far, we have received $23,500 in one-time donations, and $2,200 in recurring monthly donations. We also have several other large donations pledged that have not come in yet.