The Dalles Art Center has taken critical steps to implement a new sustainability plan and issued an urgent call to the community to support the center. The board of directors has a strategic plan in place to bring the center back to solvency and foster a viable future for this incredible community resource. As part of the plan, a call for donations was launched, with a goal to reach a minimum of $3,500 in committed monthly donations by March 31.
Since the press release was published in the paper on Wednesday, March 15, the community has answered with remarkable support. Thus far, we have received $23,500 in one-time donations, and $2,200 in recurring monthly donations. We also have several other large donations pledged that have not come in yet.
The Dalles Athletic Club has generously offered a $2,000 matching donation. To make a tax-deductible recurring monthly or one-time donation towards this matching fund, please visit TheDallesArtCenter.org.
As one long-term community supporter noted, “I went to summer art camp at the center and have many fond memories. I keep thinking that if 2% of the population in The Dalles committed $10 a month, we can keep this place alive for our kids and grandchildren.”
The board is committed to keep The Dalles Art Center open and preserve this beloved, local community resource. This week the art center has received many notes from residents sharing fond memories of their time at the Art Center and urging the board to move forward. Looking at the outpouring of community The Center has received, the board is confident that this crisis will set the path for a stronger and more sustainable The Dalles Art Center.
