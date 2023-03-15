Sen Bonham speech on Project Turnkey

Oregon Sen. Daniel Bonham speaks on the senate floor regarding a Project Turnkey facility in The Dalles. Video capture

Editor’s note: Oregon Sen. Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles) released the following statement in his March 9 newsletter regarding a town hall meeting in The Dalles two weeks ago. News coverage of the meeting can be found in the March 15 issue of Columbia Gorge News, in print and online.

A week ago, a small group of storefront business owners in The Dalles wanted to meet and discuss a Project Turnkey purchase happening in our town. Statewide, there are government-nonprofit efforts to buy up hotel properties and convert them into temporary housing facilities for our homeless population.