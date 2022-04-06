The Next Door’s Youth Drop-In Center is now open at their location in The Dalles at 1113 Kelly Ave.
What started as an idea to help young people in the Gorge who are experiencing or are at risk of houselessness, or who just don’t feel safe at home, has become a beautiful and hope-filled reality.
For a young couple living in their car with their baby, the Drop-In Center has been life-changing.
“It’s awesome that we were able to get many of the supplies we needed right here: Clothes for us and our baby, formula, diapers, blankets, hotel vouchers, and food resources.”
The couple, and everyone who comes to the Drop-In Center, are greeted by caring and knowledgeable staff who provide hygiene kits, clothing, emotional support, and so much more.
The space is warm and inviting, offering a library, computer with printer, TV, games, and art supplies. Staff and volunteers lead talk circles, breathwork, meditation, and craft projects. All supplies and activities are provided at no cost to the youth.
At the Drop-In Center, young people ages 14-23 are celebrated for their uniqueness and provided with the support they need to thrive.
For more information, email dropincenter@nextdoorinc.org or call/text 541-645-3023.
The Next Door gives special thanks to the MCMC Women’s Giving Circle and other community partners for their generous contributions to the Drop-In Center.
