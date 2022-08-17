A wood duck paddles through the Oregon Zoo’s Cascade Stream and Pond area

A wood duck paddles through the Oregon Zoo’s Cascade Stream and Pond area. The zoo temporarily moved most of its feathered residents off-view last week to protect them from a highly contagious avian flu that has been detected in neighboring areas.

 Photo by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo

Birds temporarily moved off-view as safety measure against virus

PORTLAND — The Oregon Zoo temporarily moved most of its feathered residents off-view last week to protect them from a highly contagious avian influenza that has spread across the country this year and was recently reported in nearby Multnomah and Clackamas counties, according to an Oregon Zoo press release.