Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden announced Monday he will co-chair a new Blue Ribbon Commission on Advanced Computer Chips with PGE President and CEO Maria Pope.
“You can’t fix anything in America without advanced computer chips,” Wyden said at the 19th Annual Business Plan Summit Monday morning.
The summit brought business, community and elected leaders together to discuss the challenges and opportunities for the state’s economic recovery. It focused on advanced manufacturing and workforce training. The keynote address was delivered by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, who stressed his company’s importance to the state.
“I hope you come to realize how important Intel is to Oregon and the nation,” Gelsinger said. “We have 21,000 Intel employees in Oregon. We added 3,500 in the last year alone.”
But Gelsinger said Intel and other high-tech companies need government help to compete against Asian countries that are aggressively pursuing high-tech manufacturing opportunities.
