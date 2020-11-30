The White Salmon City Council will hold a final public hearing regarding the proposed 2021 budget on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held via Zoom teleconference. Check the meeting agenda or packet for the Zoom instructions.
Written comment will be accepted by email (janb@ci.white-salmon.wa.us) up to 5 p.m. on Dec 2.
The subject line should include “Written Comment — 2021 Budget.”
If an individual wishes to testify during the meeting they can register by 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 with Jan Brending at janb@ci.white-salmon.wa.us.
Please include your the name that will show on the Zoom teleconference or your phone number if that is what you sign in with.
Budget documents are provided in “Supporting Documents.”
