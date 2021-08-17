HOOD RIVER — OSU Extension Forestry & Natural Resources, Oregon Department of Forestry, Hood River County Emergency Management and others are offering a wildfire preparedness in Hood River County presentation online Aug. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m.

The online Zoom meeting will help residents:

• Prepare your home and property to reduce risk of burning in the event of fire in your neighborhood.

• Prepare yourself and your family for wildfire and possible evacuation.

• Understand local emergency planning, alert systems and fire response.

• Learn from local success stories about community-driven action to develop Firewise communities.

• Find resources and assistance to help prepare for wildfire.

This session will build on previous OSU Extension “Fire aware. Fire prepared” webinars. Visit beav.es/FAFP to view videos and resources.