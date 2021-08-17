HOOD RIVER — OSU Extension Forestry & Natural Resources, Oregon Department of Forestry, Hood River County Emergency Management and others are offering a wildfire preparedness in Hood River County presentation online Aug. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m.
The online Zoom meeting will help residents:
• Prepare your home and property to reduce risk of burning in the event of fire in your neighborhood.
• Prepare yourself and your family for wildfire and possible evacuation.
• Understand local emergency planning, alert systems and fire response.
• Learn from local success stories about community-driven action to develop Firewise communities.
• Find resources and assistance to help prepare for wildfire.
This session will build on previous OSU Extension “Fire aware. Fire prepared” webinars. Visit beav.es/FAFP to view videos and resources.
