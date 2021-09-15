WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon Valley School District and White Salmon Valley Education Foundation have recently received a variety of grants to support student achievement and well-being.
A-List Adventures expansion: The after-school program, A-List Adventures, received $347,000 of additional 21st Century Community Learning Center funding for the next two years for a new high school program and additional after-school support for existing programs. A-List Adventures is a free after-school and summer school program for at-risk youth.
Outdoor programming: A $23,800 “No Child Left Inside” grant from the Washington State Office of Recreation and Conservation will enable students to attend outdoor education programs. Two cohorts of sixth graders (spring of 2022 and 2023) and one cohort of seventh graders and one cohort of eighth graders (spring of 2022) will attend overnight outdoor school at Brooks Memorial State Park. The grant also funds outdoor summer day camp at the Mt. Adams Institute for two cohorts of A-List Adventures students (summer of 2021 and 2022).
Arts programming: A $15,870 grant from both the Washington State Arts Commission ($12,870) and the White Salmon Arts Council ($3,000) will provide artists-in-residency programs at Whitson Elementary School, Columbia High School, and the A-List Adventures after-school and summer school programs.
Student mental health support: A $5,000 grant from the Boeing Company will provide mental health and wellness support for students. In addition, a $2,000 grant from the Klickitat County Community- Clinical Linkages Group via the Cambia Health Foundation will help fund Sources of Strength, a suicide prevention program, at Columbia High School.
School garden: A $3,000 grant from the Whole Kids Foundation (a nonprofit established by Whole Foods), will allow the District’s after- school program, A-List Adventures, to create a hands-on vegetable and native plant garden at the Wallace and Priscilla Stevenson Intermediate School.
To donate to the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation, visit www.wsvef.org or email Executive Director Amanda Lawrence at amanda@wsvef.org.
The mission of the WSVEF is to enrich the education of PK-12 students in the White Salmon Valley public schools. Over the past decade, the WSVEF has contributed more than $4.6 million dollars to schools through grant writing to outside funding sources and awarding grants directly from community-raised funds.
The mission of the White Salmon Valley School District is to develop life-long learners who are encouraged to dream, inspired to succeed, and prepared for the future.
