Jan. 15 White Salmon clinic

Comunidades booth during a Fiesta of Health on Jan. 15.

Felipe Rayo, Brenya Rayo, Carmen Grodzki, Marta Yera, and Ubaldo Hernández (left to right) volunteer at the Comunidades booth during a Fiesta of Health on Jan. 15 at NorthShore Medical Group’s office in White Salmon, where 221 people received COVID-19 vaccinations. The event was free of charge with no appointment necessary. This was the fourth in a series of Latino culturally sensitive vaccination clinics organized by event coordinators Juan Monje of Comunidades and Ubaldo Hernández of Columbia Riverkeeper in partnership with NorthShore Medical Group and Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP).