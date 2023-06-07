White Salmon Acupuncture

Serena Whitridge started White Salmon Acupuncture in 2022. Her business provides not only acupuncture services, but also naturopathy or holistic medicine. Local art for sale adds to the beauty of the space. White Salmon Acupuncture is located at 418 NE Tohomish St., Suite 200, in White Salmon, Wash.

 Chelsea Marr photo

When Serena Whitridge opened White Salmon Acupuncture, she knew that she wanted her practice to be more than just a business; she wanted a true team where people of different backgrounds and specialties could come together to help patients in the Gorge. Now, a year later, she’s working toward that dream every day.

When she moved to White Salmon in 2020, Whitridge said she noticed that there were no acupuncturists that took insurance, and she wanted to be able to change that and meet that need.

White Salmon Acupuncture

White Salmon Acupuncture is located at 418 NE Tohomish St., Suite 200, in White Salmon, Wash.
White Salmon Acupuncture

Serena Whitridge started White Salmon Acupuncture in 2022. Her business provides not only acupuncture services, but also naturopathy or holistic medicine. 