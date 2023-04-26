What's in the sky May 2023

Venus and Mars in mid-May. 

 Contributed photo
CGN Jim White What's in the Night Sky

Welcome to May, our last full month of spring, and warmer weather that is a welcome to most. Days are longer in May, and thus not as much time for viewing the night sky.

We gain more than an hour of daylight during the month, and by the end of May, the Sun does not set until almost 9 p.m., daylight saving time. Full darkness does not come until after 11 p.m., and the sky begins to lighten as early as 2:45 a.m. However, those evening twilight hours still present magnificent views, and the warmer temperatures make nights more pleasant.