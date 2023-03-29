April 2023 night sky

The night sky, looking west on April 11.

CGN Jim White What's in the Night Sky

Welcome to April, our first full month of spring. Days are warming as the Sun reaches higher in the sky, and day length grows.

At the start of April, we have about 12 hours and 51 minutes of daylight. By the end of April, we gain another hour, with about 13 hours and 50 minutes of daylight. The downside for stargazing is that, by the end of April, it does not get fully dark (end of astronomical twilight) until after 10 p.m. Especially with daylight saving time, you have to be a bit of a “night owl” for evening stargazing.