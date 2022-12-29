Rep. Gina Mosbrucker and Sen. Curtis King will hold an online 14th District Virtual Listening Tour on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, to discuss the upcoming 2023 legislative session and listen to comments and input from citizens across the district.
"One of the most important jobs of a legislator is to listen to the citizens we serve. We want to hear from people across the 14th District about their concerns, ideas, and suggestions before heading to Olympia for the session," said Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale.
