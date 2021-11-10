Energy assistance phone line now open for Klickitat and Skamania low-income residents
BINGEN — Major benefits are available to families in Washington this year with the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) through the Washington State Department of Commerce. To qualify for this program, participants must earn less than 150% of the Federal Poverty Level.
The program now runs year-round. It covers all types of heating, including propane, electric, gas, oil, coal, and wood. Those using wood sources receive a vendor voucher. The vendor would request reimbursement through Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP).
“For eligible energy customers who are past due as a result of COVID-19, a one-time credit of up to $2,500 is available to help them catch up on their last 12 months of payments”, said Jan Pearo, Energy Assistance Director for WAGAP.
An approved participant could also receive a one-time credit to their energy account of up to $1,000 for current and future bills. The credit would continue to be applied until the entire amount has been used. For qualified participants, the benefit amount is based on a combination of their household income and their records of the past 12 months of heating costs.
Phone lines are now open for Klickitat and Skamania county low-income residents to be placed on the appointment scheduling list. Staff will update the appointment list in the order messages are received, and seniors will receive priority.
To be added to the list, take these steps:
1. Call WAGAP at 509-493-2662 or toll-free at 800-755-1192.
2. Select your preferred language: For English press 1, for Spanish press 2.
3. Press 1 to select the BINGEN office.
4. Press 2 to select the Energy Assistance Program.
5. Leave a message with the following information: Your name, your contact phone number, the town you live in, and indicate whether you are a senior age 60 and up.
To apply, participants must provide:
• Proof of income for the past month.
• IDs for all adults in the household.
• Social Security cards for all family members.
• A copy of their heating bill.
Additionally, staff will assist eligible residents in applying for discounts through their local PUD Senior & Disabled programs offered through Klickitat and Skamania counties.
