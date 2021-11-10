The Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs will honor all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces during the 2021 Statewide Veterans Day Celebration. This event will return to an outdoor and in-person format this year at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10 — the day before Veterans Day — at the Oregon State Capitol Park. It will additionally be live-streamed at facebook.com/odvavet. The event is open to the public.
The Dalles Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Veterans Day Parade beginning at 11 a.m. through downtown and ending at the chamber; parade lineup begins at 10 a.m. at W. Sixth and Webber. There is a $15 entry fee for participants. More information is available at 541-296-2231 or Events@TheDallesChamber.com.
Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, hosts its annual Veterans Day service Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The event will also be live-streamed.
Participants will include Pastor Carl Casey, Parkdale Nazarene Church & Legion Commander; Dennis Leonard, American Legion Post No. 22; Cub Scout Pack No. 282 & Boy Scout Troop No. 282; Nick Kirby, Representative of Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507; and Daughters of the American Revolution (Celilo Chapter).
Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is a federal holiday observed annually on Nov. 11, honoring military veterans. Veterans Day is distinct from Memorial Day, a U.S. public holiday in May. Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans, while Memorial Day honors those who have died while in military service.
Insitu invites veterans to enjoy a free coffee at Mugs Coffee, 221 W. Steuben St., Bingen, and Ground Espresso Bar & Café, 12 Oak St., Hood River, on Nov. 11, as a thank you.
Maryhill Museum of Art in Goldendale will host a ringing of the bells on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Veterans receive free admission to the museum on Veterans Day.
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has declared Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, as a Free Day. Visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.
Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507 hosts a free breakfast for veterans on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8-11 a.m. There is no charge. The event will feature live music and a special recognition of all attending veterans, as well as information on available services.
The Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum in Hood River is featuring its military vehicle collection during their Second Saturday event on Nov. 13.
