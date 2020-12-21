Dec. 21 — Natural gas customers in White Salmon and Hood River may experience loss of gas service after a vehicle crashed into a district regulator station around 11:50 p.m. last night, Dec. 20.
The district regulator is owned by Williams NW Pipeline Company, which provides gas to NW Natural. NW Natural serves about 5,000 customers in the Hood River and White Salmon area. Because of the vehicle accident, the Williams’ gas line has been shut down.
Consequently, NW Natural customers this morning are expected to experience a disruption in service. NW Natural is working with emergency officials to determine the impact to customers and on a plan to reactivate gas service.
At this time, there’s no estimate of when service will be restored. Customers do not need to do anything right now. Customers should not relight their equipment but wait to be contacted by NW Natural. Technicians will go door-to-door to affected customers to restore service.
NW Natural will continue to provide updates.
